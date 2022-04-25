Biscuitville Appoints Jeff Archer Chief Information Officer

Biscuitville Fresh Southern named Jeff Archer Chief Information Officer. Archer, who began his new role in March, oversees the Information Technology team that designs and delivers technology solutions for the growing Biscuitville organization, which currently includes 68 restaurants in two states.

Archer launched his career in technology while serving in the U.S. Army. He served as a member of the Army’s Missile Guidance System team and eventually joined the unit that assembled portions of the Columbia, Discovery and Atlantis space shuttles. He holds a master’s degree in management and information systems from Williams College as well as numerous certifications in specialized technology.

After leaving military service, he spent more than 20 years with Walt Disney World, gaining experience in photo-imaging, IT project management and overseeing point-of-sale at the global entertainment giant. Since his time with Disney, Archer has worked in various senior IT roles for industries ranging from quick-service restaurants to retail start-ups.

“We are so excited to have Jeff join our Biscuitville family,” says Biscuitville president and CEO Kathie Niven. “As Biscuitville continues to expand, we know our technology – from point of sale to inventory management – needs to be best in class to help our teams deliver the premium experience that our guests deserve and expect. Jeff’s extensive background can help Biscuitville continue to elevate our guest experience.”