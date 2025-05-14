Biscuitville Fresh Southern announced its role as a presenting sponsor and official band sponsor of the 2025 Cheerwine Festival, returning to downtown Salisbury, N.C., on Saturday, May 17. This partnership brings together two iconic Southern brands to celebrate community, music and the unmistakable taste of Cheerwine.

As part of the sponsorship, Biscuitville will debut the Biscuitville Back Porch, a branded main stage that will host a full day of live music and headline performances. festival goers can enjoy top-tier entertainment with a side of Southern hospitality, right in the heart of Salisbury.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Cheerwine for this beloved North Carolina tradition,” said Kathie Niven, President and CEO of Biscuitville. “The Cheerwine Festival brings people together for fun, music and great food, values that align perfectly with Biscuitville’s mission to serve up fresh, local flavor with a generous helping of Southern charm.”

In addiJon to sponsoring the bands, Biscuitville will host an interactive booth on the festival main drag featuring corn hole games and a spin-to-win prize wheel that is open to guests throughout the day.

The 2025 Cheerwine Festival promises a full day of Southern-inspired festvies, including delicious food and drinks, local craft vendors, a family fun zone, and, of course, plenty of Cheerwine, Salisbury’s own uniquely Southern cherry soda that is served in all Biscuitville locations.

Admission is free, and visitors are encouraged to arrive early and stay late for a full day of live music, family-friendly activities and all things Southern.