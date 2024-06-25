Biscuitville Fresh Southern announced its Virginia guests will be the first to enjoy the return of Hashbrown Casserole to the Biscuitville menu, beginning June 25.

The success of the Hashbrown Casserole, which was previously tested in markets in 2023, throughout Virginia will determine whether it will be added to Biscuitville’s menu in all markets.

“When we pulled the Hashbrown Casserole from the menu after its short run in 2023, guests quickly let us know they were awaiting its return, and we’re pleased to announce its back for Virginia guests for a limited time,” said Jim McCurley, Biscuitville Chief Restaurant Excellence Officer.

Additionally, Biscuitville will introduce several Limited Time Offers to its restaurants in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia on June 25, including SPAM served four ways and several peach-infused beverages, including Peaches & Cream Soda, Peach Soda, Peach Iced Tea and Peach Lemonade – all with fresh fruit inclusion. Pepsi Zero Sugar will also be added to the drink line-up.