Biscuitville to Celebrate Opening in Greenville, North Carolina on March 7

Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its newest restaurant in Greenville, N.C., on Tuesday, March 7. The grand opening comes just a month after Biscuitville opened its first Greenville restaurant at 202 SW Greenville Boulevard on Feb. 8.

The new restaurant will serve guests at 1970 SE Greenville Blvd., Greenville, N.C., and will feature a dual-lane drive-thru to minimize wait times for guests.

“After a record-breaking opening day at our first location in Greenville, we are so excited to bring a second restaurant to the Greenville community,” Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven says. “We thank Greenville for its tremendous support and look forward to serving you the fresh, local ingredients our guests know and love from our new location.”

Biscuitville guests are invited to sign up for a chance to win Free Breakfast for a Year online. Biscuitville will award Free Breakfast for a Year by randomly selecting ten of the entries received. To be eligible, entries must be submitted prior to the day of the grand opening. No purchase is necessary to enter.

Limited to (1) one entry per person. Sign up at https://biscuitville.com/se-greenvillesignup?utm_source=qr_code&utm_medium=print&utm_campaign=se_greenville_sign_up.

Known as Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966, the new restaurant location features a large biscuit window that allows guests to view Biscuitville’s one-of-a-kind biscuit-making process. In addition to this iconic feature of Biscuitville, other highlights of the new restaurant include: