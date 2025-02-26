The 2025 Stars of the Industry Awards Gala shone the spotlight on Biscuitville Fresh Southern in a big way, as the Greensboro-based company received recognition in two separate award categories at this year’s event, presented February 24, 2025, by the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (NCRLA).

Bruce Conyers, long-time Operator at Biscuitville’s Huffman Mill Road location in Burlington, won recognition as a Manager of the Year, the first time a Biscuitville nominee has won in this Stars of the Industry category. Conyers, who celebrates 44 years of service with Biscuitville this year, has the longest tenure within the entire three-state organization. In evaluating Restaurant Manager of the Year nominations, NCRLA considers their outstanding leadership qualities, awe-inspiring community outreach and exceptional service and character. NCRLA presented just three Manager of the Year awards this year.

During the gala, Biscuitville Executive Chairman Burney Jennings also received NCRLA’s Griff and June Glover Award for his service to the association. NCRLA presents this prestigious award annually to an individual who has demonstrated exceptional dedication and made significant contributions to NCRLA during the prior year. Established in 1933, this award celebrates members who exemplify commitment, energy and service in helping NCRLA achieve its mission of supporting North Carolina’s restaurant, lodging and hospitality industry through advocacy, education and community engagement.

“We are so pleased Bruce Conyers has received this Manager of the Year award, presented by the leading industry group in our state. We could not agree more that Bruce is a Star of the Industry,” said Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “We also want to thank NCRLA for recognizing our own Burney Jennings for his active engagement with NCRLA and providing leadership that has contributed to the health of our overall industry in North Carolina.”

While it is the first time a Biscuitville team member has won a Manager of the Year award, 2025 is the fourth year in a row that a Biscuitville employee has been named a Star of the Industry by NCRLA. Prior winners were in the Employee of the Year category: In 2022, NCRLA honored Shift Leader Bonnie Davis (3209 Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro), in 2023, Assistant Manager Tiffany Oates (1312 S. Main Street in Laurinburg) was honored, and in 2024 Kathy Baize (745 W. Dixie Drive in Asheboro) received the Star of the Industry award.