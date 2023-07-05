Biscuitville Celebrates Grand Opening of Second South Carolina Store

Biscuitville Fresh Southern announced it will celebrate the grand opening of its second South Carolina location at 906 S. 5th Street in Hartsville on Tuesday, July 18. The first South Carolina Biscuitville opened in April 2023 in Florence, S.C., less than 30 minutes down the road from the new Hartsville restaurant.

“We are excited to open our second South Carolina Biscuitvile location in Hartsville,” says Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “As Biscuitville expands its footprint across the Palmetto state, we look forward to introducing first-time guests to our delicious breakfast and lunch items made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients.”

Since opening its first restaurant in 1966, Biscuitville has remained committed to sourcing its ingredients from local and/or family-owned partners, like some of its bakery sweets sourced from Greenville, South Carolina. Known for Fresh Southern flavor and authentic Southern breakfast, Biscuitville is a family-owned company with more than 70 locations across North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina.

In honor of the grand opening, Biscuitville guests are invited to sign up for a chance to win Free Breakfast for a Year online at https://biscuitville.com/hartsville-signup. Biscuitville will award Free Breakfast for a Year by randomly selecting up to ten of the entries received prior to opening day. No purchase is necessary to enter. Limited to (1) one entry per person.

Known as Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966, the Hartsville restaurant features a large biscuit window that allows guests to view Biscuitville’s one-of-a-kind biscuit-making process. In addition to this iconic feature of Biscuitville, other highlights of the restaurant include: