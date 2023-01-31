Biscuitville Celebrates Local Individuals for Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, Biscuitville Fresh Southern is highlighting the accomplishments of three local individuals, including one of Biscuitville’s own team members, Bruce Conyers.

After graduating from high school, Conyers joined the United States Army and traveled the world extensively before returning to his home state of North Carolina and beginning work as a Biscuitville Shift Leader in 1981. He advanced quickly in the company, winning the coveted Operator of the Year Award in 2001 and 2002. Conyers not only is a very successful Operator for his location, he enjoys being a part of the larger Biscuitville organization; in fact, he originated the idea for Biscuitville’s Breakfast After Dark, an evening fundraising event held by the company for over a decade to raise money for local charities. Today, just as he has for the past 20 years, Conyers serves guests with a smile as Operator of Biscuitville’s Huffman Mill Road restaurant in Burlington.

Outside of work, Conyers has two children with his wife, Tamera. The couple recently adopted their niece and have opened their home to foster children in need.

In addition to Conyers, Biscuitville is continuing its Black History Month tradition of spotlighting local Black leaders on a special, free commemorative bookmark, given to Biscuitville guests during their restaurant visit. This year, the Biscuitville bookmark highlights Catrina Thompson, appointed by the President of the United States to serve as the United States Marshal for the Middle District of NC, and Samantha Foxx Winship, a leading force in North Carolina’s farming and beekeeping industry.

“We are honored to put the spotlight on a remarkable Biscuitville team member and these two distinguished Black leaders who live in the Triad, but whose influence extends far beyond the region,” says Biscuitville president and CEO Kathie Niven. “Their impact on our communities is inspirational. We hope this recognition raises awareness of the incredible accomplishments of our fellow men and women.”

As the first Black woman to serve as Chief of Police at the Winston-Salem Police Department, Chief Thompson led a department of 570 sworn officers and 173 civilian positions before retiring from that position in December 2022. During her 29 years with the department, she received numerous awards and recognitions, including winning the 2018 Criminal Justice of the Year Award and being named one of the 50 Most Influential African Americans in the Piedmont Triad by Black Business Ink Magazine. Most recently, Chief Thompson was named to a new role as the United States Marshal for the Middle District of NC, a role for which she was nominated by President Joe Biden.

Biscuitville’s next spotlighted community member, Samantha Foxx Winship, owns and operates one of five registered Black-owned farms in Forsyth County. An advocate for food justice and diversity, Winship teaches others the benefits of sustainable farming and agriculture. She established Mother’s Finest Urban Farms, an educational and community resource, and created a “homeschool hub” to expose children to the world of beekeeping and agriculture. Her honey, produce and more is sold across the Southeast.

Distribution of the free Black History Month bookmarks will begin at Biscuitville restaurants in early February.