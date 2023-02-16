Biscuitville Celebrates New Opening in Collinsville, Virginia

Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its relocated Martinsville, Va. restaurant in Collinsville, Va. on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The restaurant will serve guests at 3424 Virginia Avenue and will feature Biscuitville’s fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including their Biscuits Made Fresh Every 15 Minutes.

“Biscuitville has been a part of the Collinsville community for 45 years, since the opening of our Martinsville location in 1978,” says Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “We’re excited to continue serving this incredible community from our new restaurant location, designed with a genuine customer and dining experience in mind.”

Biscuitville guests are invited to sign up for a chance to win Free Breakfast for a Year online at https://biscuitville.com/collinsville-signup. Biscuitville will award Free Breakfast for a Year by randomly selecting ten of the entries received on opening day. No purchase is necessary to enter. Limited to (1) one entry per person.

Known as Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966, the new restaurant location features a large biscuit window that allows guests to view Biscuitville’s one-of-a-kind biscuit-making process. In addition to this iconic feature of Biscuitville, other highlights of the new restaurant include: