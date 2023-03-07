Biscuitville Celebrates Women's History Month

In honor of Women’s History Month, Biscuitville is proud to support Women to Women, the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro’s permanent grant-making endowment dedicated to empowering women and children in Guilford County.

From March 6 – 10, Women to Women is hosting “W2W Week,” an annual week-long public awareness campaign to uplift, recognize, support and celebrate women in the community from all walks of life. In a show of support and for the second year in a row, Biscuitville is a sponsor of the W2W Week Annual Women to Women Luncheon.

“At Biscuitville, we value and commend the hardworking women living in and serving our communities,” Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven says. “With a Biscuitville workforce that’s 66 percent female, we are proud to show our support for Women to Women and the work they do to transform the lives of women and girls in our community.”

In continued celebration of Women’s History Month, Biscuitville also would like to take a moment to honor and celebrate several of its own women leaders who will be participating in W2W Week, and who also are active in the company’s internal talent development and employee leadership programs including: the nine-member IDEA Committee (focused on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion), the eight-member President’s Advisory Council, or the 18- member Future Leaders Committee, Class of 2022.

▪ Philomena Sterry, Area Director, Future Leaders Committee

▪ Corlindius Manley, Operator/President’s Advisory Council

▪ Shelena Elmore, Restaurant Operations/IDEA Committee

▪ Karen Moore, Payroll Supervisor/Future Leaders Committee

▪ Nikki Edmondson, People Excellence/IDEA Committee

▪ Kristie Mitchell, Chief Marketing Officer/IDEA Committee