In honor of Black History Month, Biscuitville is celebrating renowned chef, iconic cookbook author, teacher and preservationist – Edna Lewis (1916 – 2006). In following tradition of years past, Biscuitville also is highlighting one of its own team members, Alon Vanterpool, Biscuitville’s Director of Internal Communications.

“We are grateful to celebrate two such talented individuals this Black History Month,” said Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “It’s a privilege to honor those who create a meaningful impact in our lives and community, and both Alon Vanterpool and the late Edna Lewis exemplify what it truly means to inspire others.”

Edna Lewis

While she never formally trained as a chef, Edna Lewis was known for her culinary sophistication and is credited with helping to refine America’s appreciation for Southern cooking using fresh, in-season ingredients. Before making her name as an iconic cookbook author and chef at Café Nicholson in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Lewis was born and raised in Freetown, Virginia, a community that originally had been founded by freed slaves – among them, Lewis’s grandfather.

She published The Edna Lewis Cookbook in 1972, and four years later authored her most famous cookbook: The Taste of Country Cooking. She founded the Society for the Revival and Preservation of Southern Food and remained passionately dedicated to preserving Southern cuisine until her death in 2006. Called the “Grande Dame of Southern Cooking,” her honors included: an honorary PhD in Culinary Arts from Johnson & Wales University; the James Beard Living Legend Award; and today her portrait is featured on a U.S. Postal Service stamp.

Alon Vanterpool

Alon Vanterpool joined the Biscuitville family in 2018 as Marketing Manager. In 2022, she was promoted to Director of Internal Communications, the position she holds today. She focuses on internal communication efforts, specifically ways to communicate directly with all 2,000+ employees. She’s especially proud of her creation of The Buzzing Biscuit, a texting platform launched in October 2024, giving Biscuitville the ability to engage with every employee in just seconds. For two years, she has chaired a Biscuitville committee that focuses on accessibility and inclusion, whose sole purpose is to provide equal access to all employees for career growth within the company. She recently received Biscuitville’s Award of Excellence for her passion and hard work.

Vanterpool was born in the Bronx, New York, and raised in Norwalk, Connecticut. She earned a B.S. in Marketing and Sales at Boston University. Prior to joining Biscuitville, she worked for several advertising agencies and also served in marketing positions with companies including American Express and Merz Pharmaceuticals. In 2007, she moved to Whitsett, North Carolina, where she and her husband live today with their four children – including triplets.