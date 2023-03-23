Biscuitville CEO Kathie Niven Named to Elon University's 2023 Distinguished Alumni List

Biscuitville is announced the inclusion of its President and CEO, Kathie Niven, in Elon University’s 2023 Distinguished Alumni list. Each year, Elon recognizes four graduates for their leadership, accomplishments and service, as well as 10 additional alumni who have graduated within the last decade.

An English Major and Communications Minor, Niven graduated from Elon University in 1989.

“Former University President, Fred Young, inspired my love of Elon University and provided a full academic scholarship. That generosity changed the trajectory of my education and professional career. I am forever grateful for being in the right place at the right time,” Niven says.

Since joining Biscuitville in 2010, Niven’s executive leadership has driven the company’s growth from $55 million to nearly $150 million. Promoted to CEO in 2021, Niven has overseen the opening of Biscuitville’s 75,000 square foot warehouse, as well as the opening of the company’s 70th restaurant, and has grown the average sales per restaurant to over $2 million annually. This year, she is preparing for Biscuitville’s entrance into three new markets in South Carolina.

In addition, she has given back to the University by serving on the Alumni Board and through contributions to the Provost’s Circle and The Elon Society. She values participating in the University’s formal mentor program and hosting Elon undergraduates as Biscuitville interns.

“It’s an honor to be included on Elon University’s prestigious Alumni list and to be among such wonderful company,” says Niven. “The education I received and the professional development skills I learned while at Elon continue to serve me today in my role as President and CEO of Biscuitville, and I cannot thank the University enough for giving me such a solid foundation to build on throughout the years.”

Niven and other award recipients will be recognized during Elon University’s Alumni Awards Weekend at the Distinguished Alumni Awards Ceremony on Friday, March 24.