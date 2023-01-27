Biscuitville Enters Greenville, NC, Market

Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which will be the first in Greenville, N.C., on Wednesday, February 8.

The restaurant will feature Biscuitville’s fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including its Biscuits Made Fresh Every 15 Minutes.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Biscuitville to the Greenville community and to be located just minutes from the East Carolina University campus,” says Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “Our new location features the best of Biscuitville, including a dual-lane drive-thru designed to minimize wait times—perfect for college students looking for a quick meal before class.”

Biscuitville guests are invited to sign up for a chance to win Free Breakfast for a Year online at https://biscuitville.com/sw-greenville-signup. Biscuitville will award Free Breakfast for a Year by randomly selecting 10 of the entries received on opening day. No purchase is necessary to enter. Limited to one entry per person.

Known as Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966, the new restaurant location features a

large biscuit window that allows guests to view Biscuitville’s one-of-a-kind biscuit-making

process. In addition to this iconic feature of Biscuitville, other highlights of the new restaurant

include:

● Exterior features resembling a reclaimed southern barn with a tin roof, barn doors, and

gooseneck lights.

● Interior features that combine a modern look and feel with southern heritage through

industrial hardware, blue painted ceilings inspired by Souuthern porches, and mixed

materials like wood, metal and tile.

● A large photo mural wall that captures the local Greenville neighborhood and

community.

● A dual-lane drive-thru designed to minimize wait times.

● An enhanced beverage area with expanded drink options, including Salisbury-based

Cheerwin®.

● Proudly serving Community Coffee, a fourth-generation family-owned and the nation’s

number one retail coffee brand since 1919.

● Conveniences such as free Wi-Fi and electrical access for devices.