Biscuitville to Feature Red Clay Gourmey's Flame Roasted Jalapeño Pimento Cheese

Biscuitville Fresh Southern will feature Red Clay Gourmet’s popular Flame Roasted Jalapeño Pimento Cheese spread on its menu starting this month.

“Biscuitville is proud to partner with Red Clay Gourmet, a Triad-based, family-owned business like Biscuitville,” says Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “Red Clay Gourmet makes it a priority to focus on making a delicious, top-quality product that we know our guests will enjoy.”

Red Clay Gourmet produces its award-winning pimento cheese at its Winston-Salem headquarters facility. Michele and Lance Sawyer started the company in 2011 after more than a decade operating First Street Draught House in Winston-Salem.

“We love Bicuitville, and we believe our pimento cheese is the perfect match for a fresh, hot Biscuitville biscuit,” says Michele Sawyer. “Red Clay Gourmet is made in small batches, by hand, with the highest quality ingredients. You really can taste the difference in every bite.”