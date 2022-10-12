Biscuitville Fresh Southern Headed to Roanoke Rapids on October 25

Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its new location at 1703 Julian R Allsbrook Hwy in Roanoke Rapids, N.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The first-ever Biscuitville in Roanoke Rapids will provide guests an enhanced customer experience complete with a full array of breakfast and lunch menu items, including Biscuits Made Fresh Every 15 Minutes.

“We are grateful for the support from the Roanoke Rapids community and are looking forward to celebrating the opening of our newest location in Roanoke Rapids,” Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven says. “The new restaurant will bring the Roanoke Rapids community authentic, Southern food, whether they are joining us in the restaurant’s dining room or placing orders from our dual-line drive thru.”

Biscuitville will be distributing branded prizes during the grand opening from 8 a.m. until noon, Prizes will be given out while supplies last. Guest will also be able to sign up for a chance to win Free Breakfast for a Year*. Biscuitville will award Free Breakfast for a Year by randomly selecting ten of the entries received on opening day. Selected winners will be notified the following week. No purchase is necessary to enter. Limited to one entry per person.

As part of their new signature design, Biscuitville features a large biscuit window where guests can view the biscuit-making process. The window is an iconic feature to Biscuitville’s brand and the company proudly posts Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966 in front of its biscuit makers. Other highlights of the new location include:

Exterior features resembling a reclaimed southern barn with a tin roof, barn doors and gooseneck lights.

Interior features that combine a modern look and feel with southern heritage through industrial hardware, blue painted ceilings inspired by southern porches and mixed materials like wood, metal and tile.

A large photo mural wall that captures the local Roanoke Rapids neighborhood community.

A dual-lane drive-thru designed to minimize wait times.

An enhanced beverage area with expanded drink options, including Salisbury-based Cheerwine.

Proudly serving Community Coffee, a fourth generation family-owned and the nation’s number one retail coffee brand since 1919.

Conveniences such as free Wi-Fi and electrical access for devices.