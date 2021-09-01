Biscuitville Hires Charles Miller and Omar Velagic as Region Coaches

Biscuitville Fresh Southern has added two restaurant industry veterans as region coaches to provide support for the 1,800 team members operating the 65 Biscuitville locations across North Carolina and Virginia.

Charles Miller and Omar Velagic bring decades of restaurant operations experience to their new roles with Biscuitville. Miller previously was director of franchise operations for Charley’s Philly Steaks and held executive positions with Wendy’s franchising. He also oversaw new unit openings on the east coast and worked with leadership on all operational directives and innovation programs. Velagic’s prior work experience includes Yum Brands, where he was an area coach and director of operations. Velagic also held executive positions of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Development Officer with Tom and Chee, as well as regional leadership positions with other franchise organizations. Both Miller and Velagic report to Biscuitville Vice President of Operations Jeff Linville.

“Charles and Omar bring extensive experience in successful restaurant operations to the Biscuitville family. They have professional work experiences that prove that they place a priority on making sure the people in their regions have the right tools to succeed,” Linville says. “As Biscuitville continues to open more locations in new markets, we know we need a strong leadership structure to support that growth. We are confident Omar and Charles have the passion to help the teams in their regions succeed in delivering Biscuitville’s legendary guest experience.”

Miller is based in Greensboro and provides leadership support to all locations in Greensboro and west of Greensboro. Velagic serves locations in Burlington, east of Burlington and Virginia restaurants. He is based in Raleigh.