Biscuitville Hires John Brittain as IT Director

    Industry News | September 20, 2021
    Biscuitville's John Brittain
    Biscuitville Fresh Southern has hired John Brittain as IT Director, Vendor Management, to establish and maintain healthy relationships with the Information Technology Department’s third-party vendors and measure their effectiveness in supporting Biscuitville operations. His work will optimize the performance of both Biscuitville and its vendors.

    A North Carolina native, Brittain graduated from UNC Greensboro with a degree in business administration and marketing. He continued his education with certifications including Six Sigma Green Belt and Procurement and Contract Management.

    “John’s experience will help us create and maintain the vital vendor relationships that ensure Biscuitville’s success within our restaurants,” says John Young, VP of Technology and Transformation. “We have always understood the importance of supporting our partners, and John will help us foster those connections as Biscuitville continues to grow.”

