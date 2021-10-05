Biscuitville to Hold Annual 'Breakfast After Dark' Fundraiser

Biscuitville Fresh Southern will open 65 of its restaurants for one night only on Tuesday, October 12, as part of its annual fundraising event— “Breakfast After Dark.” Biscuitville restaurants, which usually open at 5 a.m. and close at 2 p.m., will reopen from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 12 for drive-through and take-out services.

Biscuitville pledges 20 percent of food and beverage sales generated during the evening’s event to 611 schools and community organizations throughout the Triad, Triangle, Fayetteville and Virginia communities where Biscuitville operates. Breakfast After Dark has raised more than $23,000 for schools and various other charitable organizations in previous years. In 2020, the in-person event was canceled for community safety. However, they matched all prior year participants’ donation amounts and awarded new participants a $100 gift card for signing up.

“Biscuitville is grateful to be engaged with community organizations all year. We are excited to be able to extend our support within the community by bringing back Breakfast After Dark for 2021,” Biscuitville President & CEO Kathie Niven says. “We understand the importance of these organizations to our communities, and I always look forward to enjoying some of our fresh, Southern breakfast favorites at night, knowing that it is going to support a local organization and help our neighbors.”

All Biscuitville restaurants in North Carolina and Virginia (excluding the Albemarle and Elon University locations) will participate in Breakfast After Dark. An up-to-date list of local schools and charitable organizations that will benefit from Breakfast After Dark at each restaurant can be found at: https://biscuitville.com/breakfast-after-dark/participants.