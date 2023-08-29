Biscuitville to Hold Grand Opening in Indian Land, South Carolina

Biscuitville Fresh Southern announced it will celebrate the grand opening of its Indian Land, South Carolina location at 139 Fort Mill Highway on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The Indian Land restaurant will be Biscuitville’s third location in South Carolina, following the opening of restaurants in Florence and Hartsville earlier in the year.

“We are pleased to be bringing our third South Carolina restaurant to the Indian Land community,” says Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “We can’t wait to welcome you into our dining room and introduce you to the best of Biscuitville, including our biscuits made fresh every 15 minutes.”

Indian Land guests will soon enjoy Biscuitville’s fresh ingredients from local and/or family owned partners, like some of its bakery sweets sourced from Greenville, South Carolina.

Known for Fresh Southern flavor and authentic Southern breakfast, Biscuitville is a family owned company with more than 70 locations across North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina. Just last month, the company was voted the nation’s Best Fast Food Breakfast & Best Regional Fast Food restaurant in the 2023 USA Today Readers’ Choice 10Best contest.

In honor of the grand opening, Biscuitville guests are invited to sign up for a chance to win Free Breakfast for a Year online at https://biscuitville.com/indianland-signup. Biscuitville will award Free Breakfast for a Year by randomly selecting up to ten of the entries received prior to opening day. No purchase is necessary to enter. Limited to (1) one entry per person.

Known as Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966, the Indian Land restaurant features a large biscuit window that allows guests to view Biscuitville’s one-of-a-kind biscuit-making process. In addition to this iconic feature of Biscuitville, other highlights of the restaurant include: