Biscuitville to Hold Grand Opening for Renovated Store in Lynchburg, Virginia

Biscuitville Fresh Southern is celebrating the grand opening of its newly renovated restaurant location at 3301 Old Forest Road in Lynchburg, Va. on Tuesday, April 11.

Biscuitville guests are invited to sign up for a chance to win Free Breakfast for a Year online at https://biscuitville.com/lynchburg-signup?utm_source=qr&utm_medium=print&utm_campaign=lynchburg_signup.

Biscuitville will award Free Breakfast for a Year by randomly selecting up to ten of the entries received prior to opening day. No purchase is necessary to enter. Limited to (1) one entry per person.

At the conclusion of the grand opening, Biscuitville will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony.