Biscuitville recognized 185 long-time employees and thanked them for their continued service during the company’s annual Founder’s Day Club induction, held June 11 as a part of Biscuitville’s summer employee picnic.

“In an industry where employee retention can be a challenge, we are blessed to have so many team members who have made Biscuitville their career home for five years or more,” said Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “Delivering quality food and service to our guests is our top priority, and that starts with our great Biscuitville team members. We are very thankful for the leadership that our Founder’s Day Club members provide their co-workers, every day.”

The Founder’s Day Club began more than 30 years ago when Biscuitville’s founder, Maurice Jennings, decided to recognize all Biscuitville employees who had tenure of five years or more in the organization. At this year’s celebration, 22 employees who have reached the five-year milestone joined the ranks of the Founder’s Day Club, which currently includes 155 members from Biscuitville’s restaurants, 20 from the company’s restaurant support center, and 10 from the distribution center. Founder’s Day Club members include a dozen employees who have worked 25 years or more with the Greensboro-based restaurant company: