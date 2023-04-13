Biscuitville to Host Grand Opening for its First South Carolina Location

Biscuitville Fresh Southern announced it will celebrate the grand opening of its first South Carolina location at 2180 W. Lucas Street in Florence on Tuesday, April 25.

Known for its Fresh Southern flavor and authentic Southern breakfast, Biscuitville is a family owned company with more than 70 locations across North Carolina and Virginia. Since opening its first restaurant in 1966, Biscuitville remains committed to sourcing its ingredients from local and/or family-owned partners, like its bakery sweets sourced from Greenville, South Carolina.

“The opening of our Florence location marks Biscuitville’s entry into South Carolina and we could not be more excited to introduce the Palmetto State to all that Biscuitville has to offer, including our biscuits made fresh every 15 minutes,” says Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “We can’t wait to celebrate this milestone with the Florence community.”

Following the same Carolina-born family recipe, South Carolina guests will soon enjoy their first taste of Bicsuitville biscuits, which are made with just three ingredients: locally milled flour, buttermilk and shortening. And while Florence may be the first South Carolina community to experience the best of what Biscuitville has to offer, the company plans to open additional South Carolina locations in the coming months.

In honor of the grand opening, Biscuitville guests are invited to sign up for a chance to win Free Breakfast for a Year online at https://biscuitville.com/florencesignuputm_source=qr&utm_medium=print&utm_campaign=florence_signup.

Biscuitville will award Free Breakfast for a Year by randomly selecting up to ten of the entries received prior to opening day. No purchase is necessary to enter. Limited to (1) one entry per person.

Known as Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966, the Florence restaurant features a large biscuit window that allows guests to view Biscuitville’s one-of-a-kind biscuit-making process. In addition to this iconic feature of Biscuitville, other highlights of the restaurant include:

● Exterior features resembling a reclaimed southern barn with a tin roof, barn doors and gooseneck lights.

● Interior features that combine a modern look and feel with southern heritage through industrial hardware, blue painted ceilings inspired by southern porches and mixed materials like wood, metal and tile.

● A large photo mural wall that captures the local Florence neighborhood and community.

● A dual-lane drive-thru designed to minimize wait times.

● An enhanced beverage area with expanded drink options, including Salisbury, N.C.- based Cheerwine.

● Proudly serving Community Coffee, a fourth generation family-owned and the nation’s number one retail coffee brand since 1919.

● Conveniences such as free Wi-Fi and electrical access for devices.