Biscuitville Fresh Southern is pleased to announce the rollout of its new online and mobile ordering experience, now live at select locations in North Carolina and Virginia, with full availability at all locations planned this summer. As part of the

brand’s ongoing digital transformation, including a mobile-friendly, refreshed website, Biscuitville guests can now enjoy the convenience of ordering their favorite Fresh Southern breakfast from their phone or computer.

“We’re always looking for new ways to serve our guests and enhance their experience with us,” said Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “Our new online and app ordering platforms bring added convenience to the Southern hospitality our guests already love.”

New Features Bring Flexibility and Freshness to the Forefront

Guests using the Biscuitville Fresh Southern App or visiting order.biscuitville.com can now:

Order ahead for quick, easy in-store pickup using convenient Mobile Order Pickup shelves.

Reorder favorites with the Recent Orders feature.

Customize meals with options like crispy bacon, scrambled eggs, and more. • Pay seamlessly with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or credit card.

Save a preferred location for faster future ordering.

Full Rollout Expected by End of Summer

The new ordering experience is currently available at test locations and will continue to expand across all Biscuitville restaurants throughout the summer. Once fully implemented, all guests across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia will be able to enjoy the ease and flexibility of mobile and online ordering.