Biscuitville Fresh Southern is proud to announce its partnership with the highly anticipated Biscuits & Banjos Festival, serving as the exclusive Quick Service Restaurant biscuit sponsor and as an Impact Partner for the 2025 event. This exciting collaboration celebrates the deep-rooted cultural traditions of Southern cuisine and bluegrass music, and is already sold out.

The Biscuits & Banjos Festival takes place in Durham April 25-27, 2025. A music festival curated by GRAMMY & Pulitzer Prize-winning artist Rhiannon Giddens, Biscuits & Banjos is dedicated to the reclamation and exploration of Black music, art and culture in Giddens’ home state of North Carolina.

“Biscuits are at the heart of everything we do, and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate our passion for Southern food than by partnering with Biscuits & Banjos,” said Kathie Niven, President and CEO of Biscuitville. “We’re thrilled to be a part of this one-of-a-kind festival that brings together incredible music, community, and, of course, amazing biscuits.”

Art of the Biscuit

As a feature of the partnership, Biscuitville will be a supporting partner of the Art of the Biscuit competition. Several local restaurants throughout downtown Durham will participate in the competition by baking original, scratch-made biscuits in their own kitchens to be judged by biscuit pros, including festival creator Rhiannon Giddens and a guest judge from Biscuitville.

The Art of the Biscuit competition concludes with the Art of the Biscuit panel, an event held in The Armory (212 Foster St., Durham, N.C.), open to all festival wristband holders. This event features panelists grounded in celebrating Southern food culture and traditions, including the biscuit. Other topics will surround themes related to Biscuits and Banjos, such as Black music, culture, art, literature and food. The winner of the Art of the Biscuit competition will be announced at the conclusion of the panel session. Biscuitville will also serve freshly made biscuits for eventgoers to enjoy as part of the event.

Fun Festival Features

Festival attendees can visit Biscuitville’s dedicated space at The Armory on April 26, where they will be treated to fresh, scratch-made biscuits and jam, a photobooth and Biscuitville giveaways. Biscuitville will also distribute coupons at the Pinhook parking lot (117 W. Main St., Durham, N.C.) and throughout the festival grounds, ensuring that fans can continue enjoying biscuits after the festival ends.

As a prelude to the Biscuits & Banjos Festival, Biscuitville will hold a contest where fans can enter to win a pair of all-access weekend passes to all festival concerts and events, including an exclusive, private concert by Rhiannon Giddens in the Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC). Grand prize winners will also receive a $100 Biscuitville gift card and Biscuitville swag. There will be three grand prize winners in total, with 10 runners-up who will win a $50 Biscuitville gift card and Biscuitville swag. The contest begins on March 15, with the last day to enter April 1. Winners will be contacted via email on April 4.