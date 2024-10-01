Biscuitville Fresh Southern Virginia guests will be the first to enjoy French Toast, the company’s latest menu innovation, come Sept. 24.

French Toast will be available as a solo menu item, or with favorite fillings like bacon, sausage, egg and cheese. The success of French Toast testing throughout Virginia will determine whether it will be added to Biscuitville’s menu in all markets.

“There’s no doubt that our fresh-baked biscuits are always great for your Biscuitville order, but for our guests with a sweet tooth, French Toast offers you a chance to satisfy both your sweet and savory cravings,” said Biscuitville Chief Restaurant Excellence Officer Jim McCurley.

For a limited time, guests will also find Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast – French Toast stuffed with cheesecake filling and topped with strawberries and whipped cream – among Biscuitville’s bakery items. The Killer Brownie, sourced from a female-owned company and stuffed with caramel, will also be available among test items.

Additionally, Biscuitville will introduce several Limited Time Offers to its restaurants in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia on Sept. 24, including Waffles, Strawberry Cheesecake Waffles and a S’mores Iced Latte.