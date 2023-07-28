Biscuitville Named Best Fast-Food Breakfast Chain by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards

Biscuitville Fresh Southern announced it was voted the nation’s Best Fast Food Breakfast & Best Regional Fast Food restaurant in the 2023 USA Today Readers’ Choice 10Best contest. The family-owned company was founded in 1966 and operates 74 restaurants today in its North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia markets.

Out of 20 nominees, Biscuitville was named the #1 Readers Choice in two different categories. The winners, decided by the total votes cast by the public over four weeks, were announced July 28.

“We are honored by this recognition and are grateful for our teams who work hard every day to deliver on our purpose of Enhancing Lives by Serving Others,” says Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “Our guests tell us they want high quality, delicious food served with authentic southern hospitality and we are genuinely committed to meeting their needs.

“We also appreciate our local partners who produce our locally sourced ingredients and who are equally committed to delivering the highest quality products.”

Since 2019, the public has voted for Biscuitville as one of the top 10 regional fast food restaurants in the nation in the USA Today competition. This year, industry experts and editors at USA Today nominated Biscuitville in two categories: Best Fast Food Breakfast & Best Regional Fast Food.