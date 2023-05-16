Biscuitville to Open Drive-Thru-Only Store in Burlington, North Carolina

Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of Biscuitville Express on Tuesday May 30. The location is the first Biscuitville restaurant to be custom-designed to serve guests exclusively through its drive-thru. The restaurant will serve guests at 1700 S. Church St. in Burlington, N.C.

Nearly three out of every four Biscuitville guests place drive-thru orders, making Biscuitville Express an ideal choice for these guests on the go. The restaurant will serve Biscuitville’s complete menu, including its fresh and locally sourced ingredients and biscuits baked fresh every 15 minutes.

“We’re excited to be bringing the first Biscuitville Express to Burlington, a community we are proud to be a part of and that has long supported us,” says Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “With drive-thru and walk-up service only, we can focus on getting that Fresh Southern goodness into your hands that much faster.”

Biscuitville guests are invited to sign up for a chance to win Free Breakfast for a Year online at https://biscuitville.com/burlington-signup?utm_source=qr&utm_medium=print&utm_campaign=155_burlington_signup. Biscuitville will award Free Breakfast for a Year by randomly selecting up to ten of the entries received prior to opening day. No purchase is necessary to enter. Limited to (1) one entry per person.

The Biscuitville Express restaurant features: