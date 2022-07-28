Biscuitville to Open New 78,000-Square-Foot Distribution Center on August 10

Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its new 78,000-square-foot distribution center on Aug. 10. The distribution center, located at 2050 Willow Springs Lane, Suite A, in Burlington, N.C., will enable Biscuitville to self-distribute millions of pounds of local breakfast ingredients needed by Biscuitville bakers on an annual basis to prepare biscuits fresh every 15 minutes.

The Burlington distribution center will employ a team of 30 and support all 69 restaurants Biscuitville currently operates in North Carolina and Virginia, as well as provide ample capacity to support Biscuitville’s growth which includes opening 14 new or renovated restaurants in 2023.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new, state-of-the-art distribution center,” Biscuitville president and CEO Kathie Niven says. “Bringing Biscuitville’s distribution team together under one roof in a modern facility, equipped with the latest technology and located just minutes from the Interstate, means we can efficiently deliver our restaurant teams the supplies they need to keep our guests smiling!”

Biscuitville called on local vendors to assist in upgrading the Burlington warehouse space. Eighty percent of the company’s investment into the warehouse – including construction, shelving and refrigeration – were made with other local companies. The completely retrofitted warehouse features a motion- detection/energy-saving light system, nine loading docks (up from four in the original building configuration) and a truck restraint system for unloading/loading inventory.

The new Burlington distribution center consolidates receiving, warehousing and delivery under one roof and centralizes all of the warehouse functions for the organization in one central location. Prior to opening the Burlington distribution center, Biscuitville operated smaller warehouses in Burlington and Kernersville, N.C., and Danville, Va.

Each year, Biscuitville’s distribution center team receives, stores, and ships out to the restaurants:

2.375 million pounds of local flour from NC wheat farmers

2.275 million pounds of fries

1.101 million pounds of chicken filets from local family-owned farms in SC and GA.

950,000 pounds of bacon from a family-owned business.

10.3 million local whole eggs

The new racking system at the Burlington distribution center provides 1,356 positions for room- temperature storage, 587 cooler spaces and 724 freezer locations – with ample room to store additional product.