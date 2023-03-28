Biscuitville to Open Renovated Restaurant in Lynchburg, Virginia

Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its newly renovated restaurant on Tuesday, April 11. The restaurant will serve guests at 3301 Old Forest Road in Lynchburg, Va.
The updated Biscuitville restaurant will feature guest favorites, including Biscuitville’s fresh and locally sourced ingredients, and will introduce new conveniences, like a dual-lane drive-thru designed to minimize wait times.
“We are thrilled to be opening a freshly remodeled Biscuitville in Lynchburg,” Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven says. “Biscuitville is a proud member of the Lynchburg community and we look forward to being able to serve our guests from an updated restaurant that boasts the best Biscuitville has to offer.”
Biscuitville guests are invited to sign up for a chance to win Free Breakfast for a Year online at https://biscuitville.com/lynchburg-signup?utm_source=qr&utm_medium=print&utm_campaign=lynchburg_signup.
Biscuitville will award Free Breakfast for a Year by randomly selecting up to ten of the entries received prior to opening day. No purchase is necessary to enter. Limited to (1) one entry per person.
Known as Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966, the renovated restaurant features a large biscuit window that allows guests to view Biscuitville’s one-of-a-kind biscuit-making process. In addition to this iconic feature of Biscuitville, other highlights of the rebuilt restaurant include:
- Exterior features resembling a reclaimed southern barn with a tin roof, barn doors and gooseneck lights.
- Interior features that combine a modern look and feel with southern heritage through industrial hardware, blue painted ceilings inspired by southern porches and mixed materials like wood, metal and tile.
- A large photo mural wall that captures the local Lynchburg neighborhood and community.
- A dual-lane drive-thru designed to minimize wait times.
- An enhanced beverage area with expanded drink options, including Salisbury-based Cheerwine.
- Proudly serving Community Coffee, a fourth generation family-owned and the nation’s number one retail coffee brand since 1919.
- Conveniences such as free Wi-Fi and electrical access for devices.