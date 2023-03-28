Biscuitville to Open Renovated Restaurant in Lynchburg, Virginia

Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its newly renovated restaurant on Tuesday, April 11. The restaurant will serve guests at 3301 Old Forest Road in Lynchburg, Va.

The updated Biscuitville restaurant will feature guest favorites, including Biscuitville’s fresh and locally sourced ingredients, and will introduce new conveniences, like a dual-lane drive-thru designed to minimize wait times.

“We are thrilled to be opening a freshly remodeled Biscuitville in Lynchburg,” Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven says. “Biscuitville is a proud member of the Lynchburg community and we look forward to being able to serve our guests from an updated restaurant that boasts the best Biscuitville has to offer.”

Biscuitville guests are invited to sign up for a chance to win Free Breakfast for a Year online at https://biscuitville.com/lynchburg-signup?utm_source=qr&utm_medium=print&utm_campaign=lynchburg_signup.

Biscuitville will award Free Breakfast for a Year by randomly selecting up to ten of the entries received prior to opening day. No purchase is necessary to enter. Limited to (1) one entry per person.

Known as Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966, the renovated restaurant features a large biscuit window that allows guests to view Biscuitville’s one-of-a-kind biscuit-making process. In addition to this iconic feature of Biscuitville, other highlights of the rebuilt restaurant include: