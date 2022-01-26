Biscuitville to Open in Whitsett, North Carolina

Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location on Tuesday, February 8. The new restaurant will be located at 950 Golf House Road, Whitsett, N.C.

As a part of the grand opening, Biscuitville will donate to the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum. The museum, which is a state historic site, links to “the larger themes of African-American history, women's history, social history, and education, emphasizing the contributions African-Americans made in North Carolina,” according to the museum website, and it is located just minutes away from the newest Biscuitville restaurant.

“We are thrilled to support the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum with our donation and excited to announce the grand opening of our newest restaurant in the growing Stoney Creek community,” says Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “Biscuitville is honored to help raise awareness about Dr. Brown’s legacy as we celebrate our newest location.”

In addition to the donation to Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum, Biscuitville will be distributing Biscuitville swag prizes during the grand opening from 7 a.m. until noon. Prizes will be given out while supplies last. Guests also will be able to sign up for a chance to win Free Breakfast for a Year. Biscuitville will award Free Breakfast for a Year by randomly selecting ten of the entries received on opening day. No purchase is necessary to enter. Selected winners will be notified the following week.

Known for their Biscuits Made Fresh Every 15 Minutes, and as part of their new signature design, Biscuitville features a large biscuit window that allows guests to view the biscuit-making process. This feature is iconic to Biscuitville’s brand, and the company proudly posts Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966 in front of its biscuit makers. In addition to the biscuit window, other highlights of the new restaurant include:

Exterior features resembling a reclaimed southern barn, with a tin roof, barn doors and gooseneck lights

Interior features that combine a modern look and feel with southern heritage through industrial hardware, blue painted ceilings inspired by southern porches, and mixed materials like wood, metal and tile

A large photo mural wall that captures scenes of the local Stoney Creek neighborhood and community.

A dual lane drive-thru designed to minimize wait times.

An enhanced beverage area with expanded drink options, including Salisbury-based Cheerwine

Conveniences such as free Wi-Fi and electrical access for devices.

10 free breakfast winners will be awarded combo coupons for a total of 52 coupons per prize.