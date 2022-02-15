Biscuitville Opening in Kings Mountain on March 1

Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location on Tuesday, March 1. The new restaurant will be located at 716 York Road, Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

“We are thrilled to be adding a new location to the Kings Mountain community. Our new restaurant features the best of what our guests have always loved about Biscuitville and provides a fresh, new look, including a dual-lane drive-thru,” Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven said. “We are looking forward to welcoming our guests and believe they will feel right at home in our new restaurant.”

Biscuitville will be distributing branded swag prizes during the grand opening from 8 a.m. until noon. Prizes will be given out while supplies last. Guests also will be able to sign up for a chance to win Free Breakfast for a Year*. Biscuitville will award Free Breakfast for a Year by randomly selecting ten of the entries received on opening day. Selected winners will be notified the following week. No purchase is necessary to enter. Limited to (1) one entry per person.

Known for their Biscuits Made Fresh Every 15 Minutes, and as part of their new signature design, Biscuitville features a large biscuit window that allows guests to view the biscuit-making process. This feature is iconic to Biscuitville’s brand, and the company proudly posts Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966 in front of its biscuit makers. In addition to the biscuit window, other highlights of the new restaurant include: