Biscuitville Opens in Albermarle, North Carolina, Donates $10K to Homes of Hope

Biscuitville Fresh Southern celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Albemarle yesterday, Tuesday, September 28, with a ribbon-cutting and check presentation.

At the culmination of the grand opening events, Biscuitville presented a $10,000 check to Homes of Hope, a grassroots effort to help those without housing get back on their feet, focusing on breaking the cycle of poverty. The check presentation came at the end of the store’s grand opening, where the Biscuitville team served guests 1,933 biscuits on day one.

“We are honored to serve the Albemarle community, and to give back to such a meaningful organization is a great way to show our appreciation for being a part of the area. We are excited to be here and are thankful for the opportunity to serve our Albemarle guests with our fresh, locally-sourced Southern breakfast,” says Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “We look forward to continuously serve and grow with this community, especially after the overwhelming support we received from our new guests at our grand opening.”