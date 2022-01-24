Biscuitville Opens in Garner, North Carolina

Biscuitville Fresh Southern celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Garner on Tuesday, January 11. At the end of the day, the Biscuitville team had served guests 623 biscuits and 70 cups of coffee.

As a part of the Garner grand opening activities, Biscuitville also held a virtual check presentation on Friday, January 21, and announced its $5,000 donation to Able to Serve, a local nonprofit. Able to Serve is a community-funded organization that helps adults with disabilities by equipping them with life skills to be more independent and connecting them with opportunities to use their abilities to serve others in the community.

“We’re honored to support the Garner community, and it means so much that we’re able to help Able to Serve with their mission,” says Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “We look forward to continuously serving and growing with this community, and it’s an honor to bring our breakfast to guests in the area.”

Known for their Biscuits Made Fresh Every 15 Minutes, and as part of their new signature design, Biscuitville features a large biscuit window that allows guests to view the biscuit-making process. This feature is iconic to Biscuitville’s brand, and the company proudly posts Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966 in front of its biscuit makers.