Biscuitville Fresh Southern announced that it will celebrate the grand opening of its Boiling Springs, South Carolina, restaurant on Tuesday, July 23, at 4447 Hwy 9, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.

The Boiling Springs restaurant will be Biscuitville’s eighth location to open in South Carolina since the spring of 2023. Biscuitville is a family-owned business with more than 80 locations across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

“We are thrilled to open our newest South Carolina restaurant and to bring our classic Southern breakfasts to our guests here in the Boiling Springs community,” said Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “With biscuits made from scratch every 15 minutes and ingredients from local and family-owned partners, we can’t wait to serve our friends here in the Upstate.”

In honor of the grand opening, Biscuitville guests are invited to sign up for a chance to win Free Breakfast for a Year online. Guests may enter to win at this link. Biscuitville will award Free Breakfast for a Year by randomly selecting up to ten of the entries received prior to opening day. No purchase is necessary to enter. Limited to (1) one entry per person.

Known as Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966, the Boiling Springs restaurant features a large biscuit window that enables guests to view Biscuitville’s one-of-a-kind biscuit-making process. In addition to this iconic feature of Biscuitville, other highlights of the restaurant include: