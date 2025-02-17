Biscuitville Fresh Southern announce the promotions of two internal leaders to new positions within the organization.

“Sharing this news fills us with excitement as we honor the achievements and growth of our talented team members who are stepping into larger leadership roles at Biscuitville,” said Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “Our focus remains on hiring individuals who align with our culture and nurturing the exceptional internal talent we’re fortunate to have every day. It’s this remarkable team that enables us to deliver the classic Southern breakfasts our guests love.”

Andrea Angelo has been named Vice President of Marketing. Angelo joined Biscuitville as the Director of External Communications in 2022 and quickly became a key member of Biscuitville’s Restaurant Support team. Angelo is responsible for strategy planning, as well as directing and implementing the initiatives that generate sales and contribute to the profitability of the brand through paid, organic and earned media. With more than 20 years of experience in senior marketing positions within other organizations, Angelo’s focus is to deliver highly effective communications to Biscuitville’s external audiences. In her new role, Angelo reports to Kristie Mitchell, Chief Marketing Officer.

Lekhika (Aku) Patel has been promoted to the position of Vice President of Restaurant Excellence. Patel joined Biscuitville in 2019 as Area Director of Operations. She previously held Region Director and Senior Director of Field Training positions with the organization. As Vice President, Patel is responsible for driving the innovation, evolution, improvement and testing operations systems, tools and services to enhance guest experience, product quality, operational efficiency and improved flow, as well as creating enterprise-level standard operating procedures to improve business excellence. She reports to Jim McCurley, Chief Restaurant Excellence Officer.