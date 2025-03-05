Biscuitville Fresh Southern announced the promotions of four internal leaders to new positions within the organization.

“We are thrilled to share this news as we celebrate the accomplishments and advancement of our outstanding team members who are taking on greater leadership responsibilities at Biscuitville,” said Kathie Niven, President and CEO of Biscuitville. “Our commitment continues to be finding individuals who embrace our culture while fostering the incredible talent within our organization. It is this exceptional team that allows us to serve the beloved Southern breakfasts our guests cherish.”

Familiar Faces, New Roles

Heather Banner has been promoted to Region Director. In this new role, she will oversee the West Region for Biscuitville.

Shawn Dolan has been named Director of Procurement for Biscuitville. Dolan joined the organiza4on in 2021 as Purchasing Manager with more than 15 years of experience in culinary opera4ons and purchasing roles with other organiza4ons. In his new leadership role, Dolan is responsible for sourcing, inventory planning and purchasing of raw materials and products as well as managing vendors, RFPs, bids, contracts, inventory, demand forecas4ng and market analysis. He reports to Larry Williams, Chief Supply Chain Officer.

Keith Hobson has been named Senior Area Director. In this new role, Hobson will support ini4a4ves and act as a peer consultant to other Area Directors, ensuring con4nued growth and excellence across all Biscuitville loca4ons. Hobson joined Biscuitville in 1983 and has worked in numerous roles of increasing responsibility over his 40+ year career. In his new role, Hobson reports to Kim Avery, Vice President of Opera4ons.

Chris Smith has been named Senior Area Director. Smith joined Biscuitville in 2011 as a Team Member and was quickly promoted to Shif Manager, Assistant Manager and eventually Operator in 2016 before becoming an Area Director in 2019. In his new role as Senior Area Director, he will supplement Biscuitville ini4a4ves outside his home market and serve as a peer consultant to Area Directors. Smith reports to Kim Avery, Vice President of Opera4ons.