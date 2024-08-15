Biscuitville Fresh Southern has promoted John Brittain to Vice President of Information Technology. In this new role, he will play a key part in shaping the strategic direction of both IT and the brand as a member of Biscuitville’s Leadership Team.

Brittain has served as Biscuitville’s Senior IT Director of Vendor Management since 2021. On announcing his promotion, Biscuitville President and CEO, Kathie Niven, noted Brittain’s dedication to customer service, strategic vision and outstanding leadership in managing vendor relationships.

“John’s work has significantly contributed to the success and growth of the organization. He has been instrumental in many of Biscuitville’s most impactful projects including POS, new unit growth, cybersecurity and team development,” Niven said. “John also has been a cultural ambassador, continuously exhibiting the Biscuitville values, and we have every confidence that he will excel in this new role.”

As Biscuitville’s VP, Information Technology, Brittain will report to Blake Jennings, Biscuitville’s Chief Development Officer.