    Biscuitville Promotes Seven Leadership Team Members

    Industry News | February 7, 2023

    Biscuitville Fresh Southern announced the promotion of seven members of its leadership team, effective immediately. Blake Jennings,  Kristie Mitchell, Jim McCurley, Larry Williams, Ryan Hilton, Charles Miller and Kim Avery will play a pivotal role in shaping and implementing the strategy for Biscuitville as the company continues to thrive and expand geographically.  

    The seven, who have served in roles of increasing levels of responsibility within the Biscuitville  organization, have been promoted to the following positions:  

    Blake Jennings: Promoted from VP of Development and Facilities to Chief Development  Officer 

    Kristie Mitchell: Promoted from VP of Brand and Marketing to Chief Marketing Officer 

    Jim McCurley: Promoted from VP of Culinary Operations to Chief Culinary Officer 

    Larry Williams: Promoted from VP of Supply Chain to Chief Supply Chain Officer

    Ryan Hilton: Promoted from Senior Director of Finance to Vice President, Finance and Accounting 

    Charles Miller: Promoted from Region Coach to Region Vice President, East

    Kim Avery: Promoted from Region Coach to Region Vice President, West 

    In their new roles, these leaders, who have decades of combined experience at Biscuitville, will focus their efforts on developing Biscuitville’s long-term goals.  

    “These promotions not only highlight the talent already within Biscuitville’s leadership team, they place us in a strong position for the growth our company is poised to experience in 2023  and beyond,” says Kathie Niven, Biscuitville President and CEO. “We are proud to call these  leaders a part of the Biscuitville family and look forward to seeing Biscuitville grow as they step  into these important expanded roles.” 

