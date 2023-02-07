Biscuitville Promotes Seven Leadership Team Members

Biscuitville Fresh Southern announced the promotion of seven members of its leadership team, effective immediately. Blake Jennings, Kristie Mitchell, Jim McCurley, Larry Williams, Ryan Hilton, Charles Miller and Kim Avery will play a pivotal role in shaping and implementing the strategy for Biscuitville as the company continues to thrive and expand geographically.

The seven, who have served in roles of increasing levels of responsibility within the Biscuitville organization, have been promoted to the following positions:

Blake Jennings: Promoted from VP of Development and Facilities to Chief Development Officer

Kristie Mitchell: Promoted from VP of Brand and Marketing to Chief Marketing Officer

Jim McCurley: Promoted from VP of Culinary Operations to Chief Culinary Officer

Larry Williams: Promoted from VP of Supply Chain to Chief Supply Chain Officer

Ryan Hilton: Promoted from Senior Director of Finance to Vice President, Finance and Accounting

Charles Miller: Promoted from Region Coach to Region Vice President, East

Kim Avery: Promoted from Region Coach to Region Vice President, West

In their new roles, these leaders, who have decades of combined experience at Biscuitville, will focus their efforts on developing Biscuitville’s long-term goals.

“These promotions not only highlight the talent already within Biscuitville’s leadership team, they place us in a strong position for the growth our company is poised to experience in 2023 and beyond,” says Kathie Niven, Biscuitville President and CEO. “We are proud to call these leaders a part of the Biscuitville family and look forward to seeing Biscuitville grow as they step into these important expanded roles.”