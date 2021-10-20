Biscuitville Raises Record $34K During Annual 'Breakfast After Dark' Fundraiser

Biscuitville Fresh Southern raised a record-breaking $34,000 in its annual fundraising event - “Breakfast After Dark”. The restaurant, which usually opens at 5 a.m. and closes at 2 p.m., reopened from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 12th. The $34,000 raised from 20% of sales that evening will benefit 611 participating community organizations in the Triad, Triangle, Fayetteville, and Virginia communities where Biscuitville operates.

“Biscuitville is grateful for the opportunity to support these organizations in an event as special as Breakfast After Dark,” Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven says. “We are thankful to be a part of these communities and will always value & appreciate the importance of giving back.”

All Biscuitville restaurants in North Carolina and Virginia (excluding the Albemarle and Elon University locations) participated in Breakfast After Dark.