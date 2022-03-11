Biscuitville Ranked as One of the Best Regional Fast-Food Chains

Biscuitville Fresh Southern is honored to be ranked among the Best Regional Fast Food restaurants in the 2022 USA Today Readers’ Choice 10Best contest.

Biscuitville was one of 20 fast-food restaurants from across the country included in the annual competition. The restaurants, which USA Today said are “so good that they are worth traveling across the county to try,” can only be found in certain states or regions of the country.

The winners, decided by a public vote, were announced today, March 11. Of the Regional Fast Food winners, Biscuitville ranked 8th.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the best regional fast-food restaurants in the nation,” says Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “It’s an honor knowing this vote was decided by guests we welcome into our restaurants each day. We see this recognition as a testament to our great guest experience.”

In 2019, 2020 and 2021, Biscuitville consistently ranked among the top 10Best Regional Fast Food restaurants.