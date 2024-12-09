Biscuitville Fresh Southern shared that the company’s successful 2024 included restaurant expansion, award recognitions that highlighted Biscuitville’s workforce and achievements, innovative Limited Time Offers and a continued commitment to providing its guests the fresh ingredients and quality service they know and love.

“Biscuitville owes another successful year to all those who dine in our restaurants, order at our drive-thrus and keep coming back for more,” said President and CEO Kathie Niven. “We also can’t forget our incredible team – from our amazing team members taking care of our guests to the innovation and branding our culinary and marketing teams bring to the brand, it’s truly a team effort each and every day.”

Award & Leadership Recognition

For the second year in a row, Biscuitville was named the Best Fast Food Breakfast in the prestigious USAToday’s 10Best Readers’ Choice contest, reinforcing its status as the nation’s breakfast of choice. Voted on by the public, Biscuitville also took second place in a second 10Best Readers’ Choice contest category – Best Regional Fast Food.

Additionally, members of the Biscuitville team received recognition for their achievements across several award competitions in the company’s home state of North Carolina:

For the third year in the row, the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association named a Biscuitville employee a “Star of the Industry.” Kathy Baize, who serves as Assistant Manager at Biscuitville’s W. Dixie Drive location in Asheboro, was recognized by NCRLA in the Restaurant Employee of the Year category.

The Triad Business Journal named Biscuitville’s Chief Marketing Officer Kristie Mitchell a 2024 Outstanding Woman in Business, an annual recognition that evaluates female business leaders who are making a difference in the local economy and Triad community.

For the second year in a row, Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven was included in the 2024 Business North Carolina Power List, naming her one of the state’s most influential business leaders. Each year, the magazine takes reader suggestions and interviews business community members to then select candidates across industries who have made a noteworthy impact that year.

Kathie Niven’s status as a business leader and influencer in the community was cemented through various prestigious media opportunities. She was interviewed on Side By Side, a PBS NC public television program hosted by High Point University President Nido Qubein, as well as profiled by The Assembly, a North Carolina publication respected and read by leaders across the state.

Promotions and Hirings

Continuing in its tradition of promoting talent from within, Biscuitville celebrated the promotions of several employees in 2024. The company also welcomed a new member to its Restaurant Excellence Team.

Kim Avery , promoted to Vice President of Operations

, promoted to Vice President of Operations Heather Banner , promoted to Area Director

, promoted to Area Director Jason Malone , promoted to Director of Culinary Operations

, promoted to Director of Culinary Operations Stephen Mueller , hired as Corporate Executive Chef

, hired as Corporate Executive Chef John Brittain , promoted to Vice President of Information Technology

, promoted to Vice President of Information Technology Jim McCurley, promoted to Chief Restaurant Excellence Officer

promoted to Chief Restaurant Excellence Officer Chris Morrill, promoted to Sr. Facilities Director

promoted to Sr. Facilities Director Aku Patel, promoted to Sr. Director of Field Training & Operations Services

promoted to Sr. Director of Field Training & Operations Services Shelena Elmore, promoted to Area Director

promoted to Area Director John Plunk, promoted to Area Director

Limited Time Offers

In addition to Biscuitville’s classic menu items, including its biscuits baked fresh every 15 minutes, the company launched several quarterly Limited Time Offers, as well as tested menu items at its test locations in Virginia. The success of items tested in the Virginia location helps to determine whether an item will be added to the menu fulltime.

Limited Time Offers and test items are spearheaded by Biscuitville’s legendary Restaurant Excellence Team, led by Chief Restaurant Excellence Officer Jim McCurley.

Several 2024 Limited Time Offers were favorites brought back from years past, including Smoked Sausage and Peppers, SPAM® and the Honey Bun. Test items in the Virginia market included Hashbrown Casserole, Spicy Italian Sausage and Nashville Hot Chicken.

Growth across North Carolina and South Carolina

During 2024, Biscuitville continued to expand its presence in two keys states – North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, the company opened eight new restaurants, including four in South Carolina, a market Biscuitville entered for the first time in 2023.

The restaurants opened this year are located in:

North Carolina (New Bern, Flowers Plantation, Lenoir and Kinston)

South Carolina (Columbia, Garners Ferry Road; Columbia, Clemson Road; Boiling Springs; and Lancaster)

With the addition of these new restaurants, Biscuitville now operates 84 restaurants North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.