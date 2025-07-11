Biscuitville Fresh Southern is featuring its Better Bacon as a return to the basics, celebrating a classic favorite at the heart of every great breakfast.

“At Biscuitville, we believe our guests deserve better bacon—thick-cut, slow-smoked, griddle-cooked to perfection, and served in generous portions,” said Jim McCurley, Chief Restaurant Excellence Officer at Biscuitville. “It’s never microwaved—because great bacon deserves better.”

The Better Bacon menu features bold, bacon-forward builds that celebrate Biscuitville’s Southern roots. Guests can enjoy Biscuitville’s Better Bacon on several favorites, including the Bacon, Egg & Cheese, the BVL Ultimate Bacon Biscuit®, and the classic BLT Biscuit—all featuring thick-cut, griddle-cooked bacon.

Biscuitville’s Better Bacon is sourced from Sugardale, a family-owned supplier. Each strip is thicker cut, slow-smoked to perfection with apple wood and hickory wood, and always griddle-cooked with larger pieces, delivering a superior bacon experience that you can not only taste, but you can also see.

In addition to its signature breakfast offerings, Biscuitville is introducing a selection of limited-time beverages and sweets.

Southern Punch, a refreshing fusion of lemonade, Monin blue raspberry flavoring and diced peaches, brings a sweet and sour, summery twist to the menu. Coffee lovers can enjoy the new unsweetened Cold Brew Coffee, topped with smooth Vanilla Cold Foam, supplied by Alamance Foods, for a creamy finish.

Among Biscuitville’s bakery items, guests will find fresh-baked treats like the Raspberry Swirl pastry and the return of the fan-favorite Strawberry Muffin. Also joining the lineup is the decadent Triple Chocolate Cookie, loaded with rich cocoa flavor and three kinds of chocolate for the ultimate sweet indulgence.