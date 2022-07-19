Biscuitville Successfully Relocates Shop in Danville, Virginia

Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its relocated Piney Forest Road location in Danville, Va., on Thursday, July 28.

The move to 1040 Piney Forest Road is expected to improve vehicle access and provide an overall enhanced experience for Danville guests. Biscuitville will continue to serve guests from the 1041 Piney Forest Road location through July 23 and will reopen July 28 at its new location across the street from the old location.

“We know our Piney Forest Road guests will appreciate that our new Danville location is designed with them in mind, whether they are joining us in the dining room of our Fresh Southern prototype restaurant or placing their orders from our dual-lane drive-thru,” Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven says. “We are so grateful for the support of the Danville community, and we are pleased to be able to celebrate our new Danville location.”

Biscuitville will be distributing branded prizes during the grand opening from 8 a.m. until noon. Prizes will be given out while supplies last. Guests also will be able to sign up for a chance to win Free Breakfast for a Year. Biscuitville will award Free Breakfast for a Year by randomly selecting ten of the entries received on opening day. Selected winners will be notified the following week. No purchase is necessary to enter. Limited to (1) one entry per person.

Known for their Biscuits Made Fresh Every 15 Minutes, and as part of their new signature design, Biscuitville features a large biscuit window that allows guests to view the biscuit-making process. This feature is iconic to Biscuitville’s brand, and the company proudly posts Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966 in front of its biscuit makers. In addition to the biscuit window, other highlights of the new restaurant include:

• Exterior features resembling a reclaimed southern barn, with a tin roof, barn doors and gooseneck lights.

• Interior features that combine a modern look and feel with southern heritage through industrial hardware, blue painted ceilings inspired by southern porches, and mixed materials like wood, metal and tile.

• A large photo mural wall that captures the local Danville neighborhood and community. • A dual-lane drive-thru designed to minimize wait times.

• An enhanced beverage area with expanded drink options, including Salisbury-based Cheerwine®.

• Proudly serving Community Coffee, 4th generation family-owned and the nation’s number 1 retail coffee brand since 1919.

• Conveniences such as free Wi-Fi and electrical access for devices.