Biscuitville Fresh Southern announced that it will celebrate the grand opening of its Lenoir, North Carolina, restaurant on Tuesday, July 2, at 445 Blowing Rock Blvd.

“We are so pleased to open our latest Biscuitville here in the Lenoir community,” said Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “We can’t wait to welcome you into our dining room and introduce you to the best of Biscuitville, including our biscuits made fresh every 15 minutes.”

Known for its Fresh Southern flavor, Biscuitville is a family-owned business with more than 80 locations across North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina. Since opening its first location in 1966, Biscuitville has been committed to sourcing its ingredients from local and/or family-owned partners.

In honor of the grand opening, Biscuitville guests are invited to sign up for a chance to win Free Breakfast for a Year online. Guests may enter to win at this link. Biscuitville will award Free Breakfast for a Year by randomly selecting up to ten of the entries received prior to opening day. No purchase is necessary to enter. Limited to (1) one entry per person.

Known as Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966, the Lenoir restaurant features a large biscuit window that enables guests to view Biscuitville’s one-of-a-kind biscuit-making process. In addition to this iconic feature of Biscuitville, other highlights of the restaurant include: