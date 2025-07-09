Biscuitville Fresh Southern announces the upcoming grand opening of its Anderson, South Carolina, restaurant on Tuesday, July 22. The new restaurant is located at 2916 North Main Street.

“We are so pleased to grow our presence in the Upstate with the opening of our Anderson location,” said Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “Our delicious, scratch-made meals come with a generous helping of fast, friendly, no-fuss service that we can’t wait to provide to our Anderson guests.”

In honor of the grand opening, Biscuitville guests are invited to sign up for a chance to win Free Breakfast for a Year* online at this link. Biscuitville will award Free Breakfast for a Year by randomly selecting up to ten of the entries received prior to opening day. No purchase is necessary to enter. Limited to (1) one entry per person.

Serving up a breakfast menu that’s satisfying and soul-warming, the Anderson Biscuitville also features a large biscuit window that enables guests to view Biscuitville’s one-of-a-kind biscuit-making process. In addition to this iconic feature of Biscuitville, other highlights of the restaurant that Anderson guests can expect include:

Biscuits made fresh every 15 minutes.

House-made sauces and a chef-inspired menu.