Biscuitville Fresh Southern announced that it will celebrate the grand opening of its first Lancaster, South Carolina, restaurant on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 1318 Charlotte Hwy.

“Our entrance into the Lancaster community marks the opening of our ninth Biscuitville restaurant in South Carolina,” said Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “We’re so pleased to continue our company’s expansion in the Palmetto State and look forward to opening our doors and drive-thru lanes to the people of Lancaster.”

Since opening its door in 1966, family-owned Biscuitville has continued its tradition of providing Fresh Southern flavor and locally sourced ingredients to its guests. With restaurants in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, Biscuitville’s authentic breakfast was recognized as the nation’s Best Fast Food Breakfast in the 2024 USA Today Readers’ Choice 10Best contest for the second year in a row.

In honor of the grand opening, Biscuitville guests are invited to sign up for a chance to win Free Breakfast for a Year online. Guests may enter to win at this link. Biscuitville will award Free Breakfast for a Year by randomly selecting up to ten of the entries received prior to opening day. No purchase is necessary to enter. Limited to (1) one entry per person.

Known as Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966, the Lancaster restaurant features a large biscuit window that enables guests to view Biscuitville’s one-of-a-kind biscuit-making process. In addition to this iconic feature of Biscuitville, other highlights of the restaurant include: