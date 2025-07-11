Biscuitville Fresh Southern Virginia guests will be the first to enjoy Double Bacon BLTs, served with Duke’s Mayonnaise right on the biscuit.

The success of this collaboration this summer will determine whether it will be added to Biscuitville’s menu in all markets.

“Our Virginia guests are getting a first taste of something special,” said Jim McCurley, Chief Restaurant Excellence Officer at Biscuitville,“this bold new sandwich—now enhanced with the tangy richness of Duke’s Mayonnaise right on our fresh-baked biscuits.”

The Double Bacon BLT layers Biscuitville’s classic, thick-cut bacon from Sugardale, a family-owned supplier known for quality and flavor. The addition of Duke’s® Mayonnaise brings its signature Southern twang to this limited-time offering, turning up the flavor in all the right ways.

Additionally, Biscuitville introduced several Limited Time Offers to its restaurants in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia including Southern Punch, Raspberry Swirl pastry and the return of the fan-favorite Strawberry Muffin.

Also joining the lineup is the decadent Triple Chocolate Cookie, loaded with rich cocoa flavor and three kinds of chocolate for the ultimate sweet treat. Coffee lovers can enjoy the new unsweetened Cold Brew Coffee, topped with smooth Vanilla Cold Foam, supplied by Alamance Foods, for a creamy finish.