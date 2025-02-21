Biscuitville Fresh Southern Chief Development Officer Blake Jennings has been named to the Triad Business Journal’s 2025 40 Under 40 list as one of the region’s most influential business leaders.

Each year, the Triad Business Journal selects candidates across various industries from a large list of nominations submitted by business community members. According to the Triad Business Journal, the publication’s resulting annual 40 Under 40 list recognizes exceptional Triad leaders between the ages of 21 and 40.

“Biscuitville is honored that Blake Jennings has been selected for this prestigious recognition,” said Kathie Niven, President and CEO of Biscuitville Fresh Southern. “Blake’s unwavering dedication to providing leadership for our development, facilities and IT teams positions our organization well for the future. On behalf of all of us at Biscuitville, congratulations Blake!”

At Biscuitville, Jennings is responsible for planning and managing Biscuitville’s expansion into multiple new communities each year, as well as the complete renovation of existing facilities. He explores cities and towns with the greatest potential for the brand, and then he and his team evaluate data and handle due diligence, purchase negotiations and oversight of construction. In addition to leading these development initiatives, Jennings leads both the facilities and IT teams.

Jennings received a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Wake Forest University. In his commercial real estate career prior to Biscuitville, Jennings worked on multiple projects from the ground up to completion. After joining Biscuitville, he managed the design, development and construction of the company’s new 78,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution center. He serves as a guest lecturer at the Wake Forest University School of Business and is a passionate supporter of the Greensboro Science Center.

The Triad Business Journal is a Greensboro-based weekly publication with print and online editions and daily newsletters. To read the Triad Business Journal’s 2025 40 Under 40 list, please visit https://www.bizjournals.com/triad/news/2024/12/16/announcement-2025-40- under-40.html.