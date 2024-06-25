Beginning June 25, new menu items and guest-favorites will join the Biscuitville Fresh Southern menu for a limited time. From SPAM, Honey Buns, Classic Blueberry Muffins and more, Biscuitville’s summertime Limited Time Offers were chosen with guest feedback in mind.

Guests were first introduced to SPAM items on the Biscuitville menu in 2022, with the introduction of the SPAMTASTIC sandwich. Its success among guests spurred the company’s culinary team to bring it back. This time, it can be enjoyed across four different menu items:

SPAM Classic Crunch, with egg, cheese and hashbrown

SPAMTASTIC, with country ham, sausage, bacon, egg and cheese

SPAM Classic, with egg and cheese

SPAM Classic Loaded Fries

“For some, SPAM is a nostalgic food,” said Jim McCurley, Biscuitville’s Chief Restaurant Excellence Officer. “We wanted to put together something special for our pork-loving guests that not only highlights SPAM, but our other menu items, from our proteins, hashbrowns and fries.”

In addition to SPAM, guests can look forward to several returning bakery treats, including the fan-favorite Honey Bun, Classic Blueberry Muffin, Triple Chocolate Cookie, Apple Blossom and Raspberry Swirl.

New to Biscuitville’s ever-growing line of beverages, peach-flavored beverages are making their way onto the menu. A Peaches & Cream Soda, Peach Soda, Peach Iced Tea and Peach Lemonade – all with fresh fruit inclusions – will be available throughout the summer. Pepsi Zero Sugar will also be added to the drink line-up.