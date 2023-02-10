    Biscuitville's Tiffany Oates Named One of the 'Stars of the Industry' in North Carolina

    Industry News | February 10, 2023

    Biscuitville Fresh Southern announced that the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (NCRLA) has named Biscuitville’s  own Tiffany Oates one of the 2023 Stars of the Industry.  

    One of only four recipients from across the state to be recognized by NCRLA in the Restaurant  Employee of the Year category, Oates has more than 13 years of experience working at  Biscuitville restaurants throughout North Carolina and currently serves as Assistant Manager at  Biscuitville’s 1312 S. Main Street location in Laurinburg. 

    Nominees for the prestigious annual award were evaluated based on their outstanding  leadership qualities, awe-inspiring community outreach and exceptional service and character. Oates will be honored on Feb. 27 at the NCRLA Stars of the Industry gala at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Durham.  

    “We are delighted and proud to announce that Tiffany has been recognized by the North  Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association as one of this year’s Stars of the Industry,” says Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “Not only is Tiffany a rock for her coworkers, but  she is beloved by our guests. She knows her regulars by name and always makes sure guests  leave with a smile on their face.” 

    This is the second year in a row that a Biscuitville employee has been named Restaurant  Employee of the Year by NCRLA. In 2022, Shift Leader Bonnie Davis was honored for her  exceptional service to Biscuitville guests at the 3209 Gate City Boulevard location in  Greensboro.  

