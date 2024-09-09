Bite, a leader in intelligent kiosk solutions for restaurants, and Big Chicken, a fast-growing chicken concept known for creating BIG Smiles through BIG Flavor and BIG Fun, are joining forces to bring guests a chance to try some of Founder Shaquille O’Neal’s family favorites through the ‘O’Neal Family Secret Menu.’ The kiosk-only menu is hidden for guests to discover for themselves on Bite’s ordering kiosks at company-owned Big Chicken locations. Big Chicken is in the process of rolling out the new menu additions on Bite kiosks at select franchise locations as well.

“I started Big Chicken to share the love and laughter that my family felt from coming together with my mom in the kitchen. Now, we’re inviting everyone at Big Chicken to share in that experience with the ‘O’Neal Family Secret Menu,’” said O’Neal. “I’m always challenging our team to be the first to do something BIG that’s going to bring a smile to our guests’ faces, and, with Bite’s help, we’ve hidden these exclusive menu items right in plain sight.”

The O’Neal Family Secret Menu is inspired by the love that Shaquille O’Neal and his family have for the food that brings them together. This exclusive collection of menu items features special customizations, such as Lucille’s Sunday Dinner Combo, his mother’s favorite, and the Chicken Cordon Bleu Combo, which pays homage to the flavors and memories that Shaquille holds dear. With bold flavors and big fun reminiscent of joyous family gatherings, the O’Neal Family Secret Menu invites guests and their loved ones to join the O’Neal family dinner table with every meal.

Exclusively available through Bite’s self-service kiosks at participating Big Chicken locations, guests will have to discover their way to the menu themselves by following an engaging, interactive experience on the kiosk – a first for a digital ordering experience in restaurants.

“At Bite, we’re striving for more than a kiosk ordering experience. We want a hospitality experience that integrates the brand and its voice. What better way to exemplify this than by having Shaq and his family recommend menu items in his restaurant, via the Bite kiosk,” said Brandon Barton, CEO at Bite. “We believe technology can play an important role in elevating the guest experience, and this unique collaboration is evident of that – serving as a digital point of entry to the O’Neal Family Secret Menu, a collection of his favorite menu items from his own family members.”

The hidden kiosk-only menu will feature rotating favorites, with new additions added over time.

“It’s incredible partners like Brandon and Bite that allow us to continue to build upon Shaquille’s vision for Big Chicken in a way that no other fast-casual brand has before. Continuous improvements like these are how we ensure that we win with our franchisees, suppliers and, most importantly, with our guests,” said Big Chicken CEO Josh Halpern. “The O’Neal Family Secret Menu creates an interactive experience that draws our guests into the energy and exuberance of Big Chicken while reinforcing our commitment to innovation.”

Bite kiosks help restaurants operate more efficiently while driving larger check sizes by presenting guests with enticing add-ons, customization options, and data-driven upsells in a frictionless digital interface.